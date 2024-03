The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the toll-free helpline number ‘1033’ to give 24X7 help to street clients on NHAI’s rung extends if there should be an occurrence of emergency and non-emergency issues. This number can be used to report any road accidents or incidents on a national highway for the passengers’ safety.

