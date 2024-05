Dare not to pull the chain of a running train without any valid reason or reasons. According to Section 141 of the Railway Act, it is a punishable offence with the imprisonment of a year or a fine of Rs. 1,000 or both. The pulling of the chain of a running train is meant for only real-time emergencies.

