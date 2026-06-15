International dignitary will visit Assam alongside PM: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today hinted at the possibility of a high-profile international dignitary visiting Assam alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi between July 1 and 3.

Speaking on social media, the chief minister said the first three days of July could become “one of the most important periods” in Assam’s recent history if the visit materialises. “Under the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we may get an opportunity to welcome an important and powerful international guest,” Sarma said.

The remarks come amid speculation over a possible visit by the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, though neither the Centre nor the Assam government has officially confirmed any such programme. Sarma said that the state government had already begun beautification and infrastructure works across Guwahati in anticipation of the visit.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the state government’s commitment to Assamese identity and development remained unchanged. “Assam’s culture and identity are not merely political slogans for us. We will continue working for Assam and its people without stepping back from our responsibilities,” he said.

The chief minister said that the recent rise in fuel prices has started to affect the people and has become a headache for the government as well. He expressed hope that the conflict in West Asia would come to an end soon, bringing normalcy in global markets and respite to the people.

Sarma said, “By giving assent to the UCC Bill, we kept our electoral promise. Cash transfers under the Orunodoi scheme will again begin from August 2-3. Ration card holders will again start getting pulses, salt and sugar. All welfare schemes, including ‘Nijut Moina’, will begin from August.”

Highlighting the infrastructural works in the pipeline, the chief minister further said, “The tender process for the Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel will be completed within one month. We will construct a four-lane road connecting Baihata Chariali and Mission Chariali. This will connect to the Ring Road. There will be a flyover connecting Jalukbari and Borjhar. An express highway will come up between Siliguri and Silchar through Silchar-Barapani-Guwahati to Srirampur-Siliguri. “

“The government is also planning to turn Rupsi Airport into a logistics hub. We aim to establish a medical college in every district of the state. We also aim to build a university and an engineering institute in every district. The work on the Kamakhya Corridor has begun. We will give employment to two lakh youths,” the chief minister said.

Also Read: Assam to Survey One Lakh Street Vendors, CM Says Action to Follow Findings