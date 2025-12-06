Interpol Issues Red Notice against Sikkim Woman in Tiger–Pangolin Smuggling Case

Guwahati: Interpol has issued a Red Notice on India’s request against Yangchen Lachungpa, a North Sikkim native, related to an alleged wildlife trafficking network involving tiger and pangolin derivatives.
The notice adds that “she is wanted for prosecution under a case registered at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Sohagpur, Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, dating back to July 2015.”
As per the case summary, Lachungpa allegedly provided shelter to accused trafficker Jaiy Tamang in New Delhi, and her mobile phone was allegedly used to facilitate the illegal trade. Interpol’s record mentions links to other accused, including individuals arrested in Nepal.
27 people, including Lachungpa, have been arrested in the case, authorities note.
The notice says that Lachungpa was arrested on September 15, 2017 by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and released on bail granted by a court in East Sikkim. She has reportedly not appeared before the court since, prompting initiation of a proclamation proceeding to declare her absconding.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have filed the charge sheet, while the District Magistrate Court in Sohagpur continues to hear the case. The Interpol notice records that she is believed to be associated with an organised trafficking network.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have filed the charge sheet, while the District Magistrate Court in Sohagpur continues to hear the case. The Interpol notice records that she is believed to be associated with an organised trafficking network.