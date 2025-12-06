Interpol Issues Red Notice against Sikkim Woman in Tiger–Pangolin Smuggling Case

As per the case summary, Lachungpa allegedly provided shelter to accused trafficker Jaiy Tamang in New Delhi, and her mobile phone was allegedly used to facilitate the illegal trade. Interpol’s record mentions links to other accused, including individuals arrested in Nepal.

27 people, including Lachungpa, have been arrested in the case, authorities note.

The notice says that Lachungpa was arrested on September 15, 2017 by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and released on bail granted by a court in East Sikkim. She has reportedly not appeared before the court since, prompting initiation of a proclamation proceeding to declare her absconding.