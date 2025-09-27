Interpol Lookout Notice Issued Against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that a lookout notice has been issued through Interpol against cultural organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma to prevent them from fleeing abroad amid the ongoing probe into the singer’s death.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said the state government is closely monitoring the case and that the investigation is progressing rapidly. “We have given time till October 6 to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and eight other Assamese individuals currently based in Singapore who have been summoned to the CID office,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already intensified its probe, issuing notices to multiple individuals linked to the North East India Festival in Singapore, which Zubeen attended before his untimely demise. Officials have warned that failing to appear within the stipulated time will invite stricter legal measures, including the enforcement of lookout circulars.

The move comes amid growing public pressure for justice and accountability in the case of the beloved artiste’s death.