IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

Jeddah: Former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore, the highest ever bid in the history of the tournament in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wasted no time, launching the first bid, only to be countered fiercely by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The paddles flew fast, with the price soaring past Rs 10 crore in a flash. As the figure climbed, it became evident Pant’s value extended beyond his batting and keeping prowess; he is a natural leader and a match-winner. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the fray at Rs 10.5 crore, joining the battle against LSG. With rapid-fire bids, the number hit an unprecedented Rs 20 crore. LSG, determined to secure Pant, pushed the stakes further, taking it to Rs 20.75 crore. Just when the bidding seemed to reach its climax, Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, momentarily claiming Pant. However, LSG retaliated with a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore bid—the highest-ever in tournament history, forcing DC to retreat and setting a new benchmark for IPL auctions.

Pant’s bid surpassed former Kolkata Knight Riders’ winning captain Shreyas Iyer who was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore earlier in the day.

The KKR) acquired the services of Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore. India’s T20 World Cup pacer Arshdeep Singh and veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed a big bonanza as they both bagged massive bid of Rs 18 crore each from Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, in the other purchase, pacer Mohammad Siraj was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who scored a superb 77 in India’s second innings in the Perth Test, was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore, making him the franchise’s first buy of the 2025 auction. England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was bought by RCB for Rs 11.50 crore.

Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, one of the most explosive young T20 batters, set the stage alight with a bidding war that ended with Delhi Capitals (DC) successfully using their Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs 9 crore.

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 9.75 crore. The auction also witnessed CSK’s strategic move for New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. Starting at Rs 1.5 crore, Ravindra attracted early bids from CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

India senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, bought South African batter David Miller for Rs 7.5 crore.

Gujarat Titans have bought England white-ball captain Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore.

Buttler, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, saw interest from Punjab Kings and Titans, with the latter sealing the deal at Rs 15.75 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter was placed in the first set of marquee list with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

In the last season, Buttler amassed 359 runs including two centuries. He was not part of the players retained by the Royals.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc, who was the most expensive buy of IPL history at Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore.

Starc was released by the title winners Kolkata Knight Riders after clinching 17 wickets in 15 games last season.

Gujarat Titans bagged the services of South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore. He played for Punjab Kings in the last season and bagged 11 wickets in as many games. He was released by the franchise before the auction.

Moreover, Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore. Kishan had been a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians (MI) before his release into the auction pool this season.

In another purchase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the services of wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore.

The 29-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, known for his aggressive batting and sharp glovework, began with a modest base price of Rs 1 crore.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year’s event in Dubai. Agencies

