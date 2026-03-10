Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader Amid Escalating Conflict With US and Israel

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei who was killed in a US-Israeli military strike on February 28, as the Islamic Republic navigates one of the most serious crises in its history.

The decision was made by the Assembly of Experts — an 88-member body of clerics constitutionally responsible for selecting the Supreme Leader — and confirmed in a statement issued shortly after midnight Tehran time on Monday.

"By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

