Iran War Update: 1,230 Dead in Iran, UAE Hit by Missiles, Azerbaijan Attacked

The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered a new phase of escalation, with civilian casualties mounting in Iran, Gulf states absorbing Iranian strikes, and the war now reaching Azerbaijan for the first time.

Tehran claims more than 1,230 civilians have been killed and over 3,000 injured in Iran since the war began on Saturday. Iran's Red Crescent reported that more than 1,330 strikes have hit 630 targets across the country.

