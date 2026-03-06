Iran War Update: 1,230 Dead in Iran, UAE Hit by Missiles, Azerbaijan Attacked

The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered a new phase of escalation, with civilian casualties mounting in Iran, Gulf states absorbing Iranian strikes, and the war now reaching Azerbaijan for the first time.
Tehran claims more than 1,230 civilians have been killed and over 3,000 injured in Iran since the war began on Saturday. Iran's Red Crescent reported that more than 1,330 strikes have hit 630 targets across the country.
Also Read: US hits 2,000 targets in Iran, ignores China-Russia appeal
New strikes were launched on Tehran overnight, with fresh images of destruction emerging from the Iranian capital as explosions lit up the skyline.
Israel's overnight attack also targeted several Hezbollah command centres in Beirut, Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. At least 77 people have been killed by Israeli bombardment in Lebanon so far.
The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted six Iranian missiles and 131 drones — but confirmed that one missile and six drones broke through and landed inside the country.
Reports of explosions also continued to emerge from Qatar and Bahrain as Iranian aerial assaults across the Gulf persisted, though US officials noted that the pace of Iran's attacks has slowed.
In a significant expansion of the conflict's geographic reach, Azerbaijan reported that two Iranian drones struck near an airport close to the Iran-Azerbaijan border, injuring two people and damaging the terminal building.
It marks the first time Azerbaijan has been drawn into the hostilities.
Iran has formally requested Sri Lanka to repatriate the bodies of more than 80 people recovered by the Sri Lankan navy from the Iranian frigate torpedoed by a US submarine on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka is also attempting to assist a second Iranian warship reported to be carrying more than 100 crew members and heading toward the same area where the first vessel was destroyed. Sri Lanka's cabinet spokesperson said the country is trying to "safeguard lives" on the approaching ship.
In Washington, the US Senate voted 47-53 against a resolution that would have curbed President Trump's war powers — falling short of the simple majority needed to advance the measure. The outcome gave Trump a political boost as the conflict continues.
The Pentagon also publicly identified the last two of six US service members killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Sunday: Major Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California. The other four soldiers had been identified earlier in the week.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK will deploy four fighter jets to Qatar to strengthen defensive operations as US-Israel strikes on Iran continue.
Starmer also said the first UK evacuation flight has taken off and that 4,000 British citizens have already returned home from the region.
Iran, meanwhile, said its Ministry of Intelligence had targeted what it described as "separatist terrorist groups" attempting to enter the country's western borders with US support.