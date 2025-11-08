ISI-backed Bangladeshi terror groups plan infiltration drive into India

New Delhi: Indian agencies are keeping a close watch as terror groups from Bangladesh are planning a major infiltration drive into the country. In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and the Jamaat-e-Islami gaining extensive control, terror groups have thrived. Many militants were released from jail and they were given a free hand to operate. They are so audacious that many hold meetings in the open and the security agencies turn a blind eye to the same. Intelligence agencies are picking up chatter between terrorists in Bangladesh and their logistic providers and financiers in India. These groups are also in touch with their sympathisers in India and this is a clear sign that a major infiltration drive of terrorists is being planned. While there is a close watch on the borders along the northeastern states, a sharp eye is being kept on West Bengal. The Intelligence agencies say that these groups have a large number of people working for them in South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Malda. These places have been on the radar for long as they are used by terror groups from Bangladesh to further their activities. The agencies have been noticing a rise in activities at places in West Bengal. There is a clear sign that terror groups from Bangladesh backed by the ISI are trying some misadventure in India. The security agencies are also keeping tabs on some of the fugitive naxalites who may be contacted by these terror groups. There are quite a few of them in West Bengal, as naxalism originated from the state in 1967. Many who did not want to surrender or feared being killed went missing. They are off the radar today, but there is every chance that they could be contacted by these elements operating from Bangladesh, an official added. While at first these terror groups had plans of infiltrating through the northeastern states, they changed their mind and decided to move operations towards the border with West Bengal. Over the years, these terror groups have set up modules in the state. They have scores of touts whose job is to aid infiltration. These are the same networks in West Bengal which have aided these terror groups not just in infiltration, but also in circulating fake Indian currency and promoting drugs. Over the years, these persons who have been indulging in such trade have earned a lot of money, thanks to which they have made high connections. These links that they have developed over the years has helped them carry out their trade without fear. West Bengal has been vulnerable to infiltration and other illegal activities for many years now. If one looks at the data for the past three years, a total of 2,688 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and repelled. Out of this South Bengal alone accounted for 2,410 and in north Bengal it was 278, according to data provided by the Border Security Force (BSF). After Muhammad Yunus was made the caretaker of the interim government, radical groups have had a free ride. The ISI has made Bangladesh its playground and in the last many months sent retired army officials to train terrorists. It also advised these groups to act as one. This would mean that major terror groups such as the Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Jamaat-e-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT) would work in unison. The ISI feels that this would ensure that these groups are stronger and the chances of a rift over ideology or turf war will not arise. According to the Intelligence agencies all these terror groups have a network in West Bengal and have now been instructed by the ISI to activate them. Even those networks which are on the Bangladesh side of the border with West Bengal have become very active, thus signalling a possible wave of infiltration of terrorists into India. (IANS)

