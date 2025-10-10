Israel, Hamas agree on first phase peace deal; hostages to be released

New York: In a historic breakthrough two years after the deadly conflict began, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of the peace deal proposed by US President Donald Trump, starting with the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group and the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops. "Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps", he posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dramatically interrupted a meeting to whisper in President Trump's ear that the two antagonists holding talks in Egypt were close to a deal. President Trump told the meeting with journalists from friendly media that he could go to the region as early as Saturday.

The breakthrough in the talks under US aegis came exactly two years and a day after October 7 brutal attack by Hamas on Israel that began the conflict. Hamas killed about 1,250 Israelis during the attack launched from Gaza and took about 250 people hostage. Gaza officials have said that 67,000 people, most of them civilians, were killed in Israel's counter-offensive that levelled most of the territory and, according to the UN, famine-like conditions loomed when Israel restricted relief supplies. "All Parties will be treated fairly", President Trump declared. "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America", he wrote. He thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with the US, and signed off with a flourish, quoting Lord Jesus Christ, "Blessed are the peacemakers". After months of negotiation that was interrupted by Israel bombing a building in Qatar, where Hamas negotiators were staying, the talks gained momentum when President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, and corralled some Arab and Muslim-majority country leaders to pressure Hamas. The Jerusalem Post quoting Arab media reported that the peace agreement was to be signed Thursday afternoon (local time) in Egypt. The intransigent enemies, Netanyahu and Hamas, both spun the deal as victories. Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "With God's help, we will bring them all home". Hamas said in a statement that the agreement would "ensure the occupation's withdrawal, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and implement a prisoner exchange".

Hamas even had an expression of gratitude for President Trump saying it appreciated his efforts "aimed at permanently ending the war and securing the full withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip". If it had refused a deal, Hamas faced the total destruction of Gaza and a decimation of its population. After the failure of his efforts to broker a deal for ending the Ukraine War with a theatrical meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, President Trump was heavily invested in finding a solution to the Gaza conflict. President Trump presented a 20-point peace plan for Gaza that was to start with the freeing of hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. That was to lead to Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza and Hamas laying down weapons and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner personally getting involved in the negotiations with Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. President Trump set his sights next on Iran, telling Fox News that Iran, which was not a part of the group of Arab and Muslim-majority nations group, had "blessed" the Gaza deal and could participate in a Middle East peace agreement.

The Gaza peace deal - if it goes through fully - could lead to the resumption of the Abraham Accords that he brokered in his first term and expanding it. The agreement led to the establishment or resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan ultimately envisages a "technocratic, apolitical" Palestinian governance structure for Gaza operating under a Board chaired by the President himself, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair having a leadership role. President Trump's attitude to the Gaza conflict went through several phases that included total support for whatever Netanyahu wanted to do, the removal of Palestinians from the territory and taking it over to build a "Riviera" on the coast, and finally pressuring both sides to a deal. The long-drawn conflict began to wear down the two sides. Netanyahu faced global isolation with an overwhelming majority of countries condemning the assault on Gaza and supporting the creation of a Palestine State. At home, the pressure mounted for bringing the hostages home. But he also faces opposition now to the deal from the Right-wing in his ruling coalition, who want a total takeover of Gaza and the removal of Palestinians from there. As the carnage continued in Gaza, the local population caught between Hamas and Israel started to become restive, while Arab nations began to urge Hamas to agree to a deal. --(IANS)

