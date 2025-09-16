ITR Filing Deadline Pushed To September 16 Due To Technical Issues On Portal

Guwahati: The Income Tax Department has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–26 by one more day, moving it from September 15 to September 16. This decision was confirmed by officials on Monday.
This is the second time the deadline has been revised the initial cutoff was July 31, 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had already extended it to September 15 but has now granted an additional day to help taxpayers who have been facing persistent issues with the online filing portal "We have pushed the ITR filing deadline to September 16 to support users experiencing technical problems," the department stated.
Authorities also announced that the e-filing portal will undergo planned maintenance from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on September 16 to carry out essential system updates.
Despite the glitches, the department highlighted a notable achievement: more than 7.3 crore returns were submitted by September 15, exceeding the 7.28 crore filings recorded last year.
“We appreciate the cooperation of taxpayers and tax professionals, and urge those yet to file to do so at the earliest,” the statement read. Taxpayers were also advised not to delay their filings until the final hours to avoid mistakes or potential penalties.
To assist users, the department confirmed that its support center would continue to operate around the clock, offering help through phone, live chat, WebEx sessions, and social media platforms.
