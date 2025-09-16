ITR Filing Deadline Pushed To September 16 Due To Technical Issues On Portal

Authorities also announced that the e-filing portal will undergo planned maintenance from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on September 16 to carry out essential system updates.

Despite the glitches, the department highlighted a notable achievement: more than 7.3 crore returns were submitted by September 15, exceeding the 7.28 crore filings recorded last year.

“We appreciate the cooperation of taxpayers and tax professionals, and urge those yet to file to do so at the earliest,” the statement read. Taxpayers were also advised not to delay their filings until the final hours to avoid mistakes or potential penalties.

To assist users, the department confirmed that its support center would continue to operate around the clock, offering help through phone, live chat, WebEx sessions, and social media platforms.