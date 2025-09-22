Top Headlines

JAFA Lakhimpur Committee Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Fans Demand CBI Probe

Journalists, locals, and fans allege negligence by organisers during the Singapore tour and hold Shyamkanu Mahanta responsible.
Image of JAFA while paying tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg
Lakhimpur:  The Lakhimpur district committee of the Journalist Association for Assam (JAFA) paid heartfelt tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg on September 21 at Laluk Tiniali, near the premises of Laluk Police Station.

The programme was organised under the initiative of senior journalist and JAFA central chief organising secretary and Lakhimpur district president, Kushal Saikia, along with members of the North Lakhimpur Press Club, Laluk Press Club, and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). Hundreds of local residents and police officials also joined the gathering.

In his emotional address, Kushal Saikia called for a proper investigation into the sudden and shocking demise of the singer. He alleged that Zubeen was declared medically unfit to perform and travel to Singapore, yet organisers disregarded medical advice and failed to take adequate care.

Several fans present at the event blamed Shyamkanu Mahanta for the tragic incident, alleging that Zubeen was pushed to perform for professional gain. They demanded a thorough CBI inquiry against Mahanta and all members who accompanied the singer on his Singapore trip.

