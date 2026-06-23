Jamaat using proxy groups to fuel anti-India campaigns in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh has been seeking to expand its influence by encouraging the formation of multiple organisations that can spearhead anti-India demonstrations across the country.

An official explained that the Jamaat aims to derail India-Bangladesh ties. But it does not want to be in the forefront of anti-India protests as it wants to project itself as a responsible opposition party in Bangladesh.

In the general elections held in Bangladesh early this year, the Jamaat had won 68 seats and emerged as the second largest party after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The Jamaat-led bloc has a total of 77 seats in the parliament.

Since Rahman assumed office, relations between India and Bangladesh have seen a marked improvement. The two neighbouring countries have maintained regular engagement and dialogue, despite several outstanding issues that still need to be addressed, an official said.

"Despite the differences, Rahman recognises the importance of maintaining strong ties with India, and that ensures diplomatic channels between the two countries will remain open and active," the official added.

The Jamaat, which is widely believed to maintain close links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is seeking to undermine the recent improvement in India-Bangladesh relations. However, rather than taking a direct role, it has allegedly been operating through smaller affiliated groups and front organisations to pursue this objective while remaining in the background.

India and Bangladesh are currently engaged in discussions on several sensitive issues, including border security, trade relations and migration. Amid these developments, a number of proxy groups are reportedly emerging at the behest of the Jamaat to strain bilateral ties. Officials say the organisation enjoys the support of several allied groups capable of advancing its agenda without requiring its direct involvement. (IANS)

Also Read: Jamaat-led alliance threatens agitation if Constitutional Reform Council not convened