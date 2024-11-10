Jammu Kashmir is, was, will remain integral part of India: MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

New York City: Member of Parliament and BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a sharp exception to Pakistan's attempts to digress from the UN session on peacekeepers by speaking falsehoods about the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his Right to Reply and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, "was, is and will remain the integral part of India".

Sudhandhu Trivedi represented India at the United Nations and delivered a statement on the UN Peacekeeping operations.

During the session, he emphasised and reiterated India's commitment to building a wall for those UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives.

An interesting moment came when the representative from Pakistan speaking on the same subject of UN peacekeeping, tried to digress and refer that the UN has put up peacekeepers in 1948 in Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

Taking a sharp exception to this remark Trivedi, immediately used the option of ROR ( Right Of Reply) and firmly stated on the floor that, " The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will remain an integral part of India".

He also told the forum that the Union Territory recently conducted proper democratic elections and reprimanded Pakistan for using the UN forum for non-substantive and misleading terms.

In his speech, he said, "India chooses to reply and response to the comments made by Pakistan that has yet again made an attempt to direct this august body from its agenda. We would like to state that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain the integral part of India".

He added, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have recently exercised their democratic and electoral rights and elected a new government. Pakistan must desist from such rhetoric and falsehood because it will not alter the facts. Out of respect for the august members of this forum, India will refrain from responding any further attempts by Pakistan to use, abuse, the UN procedures".

In his post on X, Trivedi wrote, "While discussions in United Nations on UN Peacekeeping operations when the representative from Pakistan speaking on the same subject of UN peacekeeping, tried to digress the subject and unnecessarily mentioned that Pakistan's involvement with UN peacekeepers started when UN has put up peacekeepers in 1948 in disputed territory Jammu & Kashmir".

Sudhanshu Trivedi, who is a Member of Parliament and BJP Spokesperson is on a visit to the United Nations headquarters, located in New York as a part of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation with fellow members of Parliament from various other political parties.

During his visit, he held several interactions with the leadership at the UN. These include interactions with the Director of United Nations Counter Terrorism, speaking on the UN Peace Keeping Operations, meeting with permanent representatives of various countries, which are benefited from India's funding to the UN and also met members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

