Janata Bhawan employees directed to strictly maintain office timings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Taking serious note of some employees not following the office hours, the Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) has directed all employees of the Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) to be invariably present in their workplaces and start office work not later than 9:30 am.

The office timing of all State government employees is from 9:30 am till 5 pm without any break. Sources, however, informed that some employees report for work quite late and also leave office early. This has adversely affected the work culture in the Secretariat.

The department issued this notification for the "maintenance of punctuality and devotion to work in the Assam Secretariat". The office memorandum added, "The senior-most Superintendents of the respective departments will close their attendance registers before 10 O' clock each day. Scanned copy of the attendance sheets along with the leave applications (if any) should be submitted to the Department through email by 10 O' clock each working day."

Talking to The Sentinel, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department, M.S Manivannan said, "The employees of the Secretariat must maintain the official timings. The employees have been instructed to stick to the office rules several times. From now on, cases of late attendance shall be dealt with the appropriate provisions of the 'Manual of Office Procedure of Assam Secretariat'."

He added, "We're also considering the possibility of introducing biometric attendance."

