TOKYO: India's Charge d'Affaires in Japan, R Madhu Sudan, on Friday highlighted India's Northeast as a frontier of opportunity, having immense potential as a hub of connectivity, creativity and commerce.

In his address at an event titled 'Exploring the Potential of Northeast India: Harmonising Cultural Diversity and Socioeconomic Development', organized by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, the diplomat stated that the Northeast can serve as a model for sustainable, inclusive and culturally rooted development partnership between two nations.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Mr R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Japan, gave the keynote address at the event, 'Exploring the Potential of Northeast India: Harmonising Cultural Diversity and Socioeconomic Development', organized by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation."

In his remarks, Cd'A highlighted India's Northeast as a frontier of opportunity, having immense potential as a hub of connectivity, creativity, and commerce and to serve as a model for sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rooted development partnership between both countries."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Japan shared glimpses of Diwali celebrations at Nagasaki University. During the event, R Madhu Sudan shared a video message, where he highlighted the growing friendship and cultural exchanges between two nations.

The Indian Embassy in Japan called the celebration 'a beautiful reflection' of friendship between two nations and cultural harmony. While sharing glimpses from the Diwali celebration on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Diwali Celebrations at Nagasaki University! The spirit of Diwali illuminated Nagasaki University as students and the faculty came together to celebrate the Festival of Lights as part of 'Diwali Celebrations in Japanese Universities'.

A video message from Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, Tokyo, highlighting the growing friendship and cultural exchanges between India and Japan, was screened on the occasion. "The evening resonated with diyas and sweets, a cultural programme highlighting Indian dances and costumes, and the shared message of light triumphing over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. A beautiful reflection of India-Japan friendship and cultural harmony! Indian students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating Diwali, symbolising the enduring bond of friendship between our two nations," it added. Similarly, students and faculty at Kagawa University celebrated Diwali. Sharing pictures from the celebration on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Diwali Celebrations at Kagawa University! Students and faculty at Kagawa University came together to celebrate Diwali as part of the 'Diwali Celebrations in Japan'! A video message from Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, Tokyo, was also screened on the occasion, highlighting the cultural connections between India and Japan. The vibrant diversity and cultural significance of Diwali were beautifully showcased through colourful Rangoli and traditional Indian sweets. Students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating the Festival of Lights, symbolising cxxtheenduring bond of friendship between our two nations." India's Charge d'Affaires in Japan also held a video conference with the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Marshall Islands, Isabela Silk, discussing avenues of collaboration between the two nations in various sectors, including projects. (IANS)

