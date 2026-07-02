Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae Mentions Assam’s Pivotal Role in Northeast

“The ‘Industrial Value Chain’ concept, for instance, seeks to enhance connectivity from Assam to various parts of North-East India and Bangladesh, thereby enabling access to the Indian Ocean.”

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae, en route to India on her first official visit, wrote an article with the headline "Japan and India: Strategically Aligned Trusted Partnership", in which she referenced Assam and the NE region of India.

In the portion which mentions Assam and the NE, the Japan PM wrote, "Cooperation grounded in FOIP, India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), and MAHASAGAR is already in evidence. The "Industrial Value Chain" concept, for instance, seeks to enhance connectivity from Assam to various parts of North-East India and Bangladesh, thereby enabling access to the Indian Ocean. Through Japan's ODA, infrastructure developments such as regional roads and bridges, including the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, as well as Matarbari Port in Bangladesh, will extend industrial value chains not only within North-East but also across India and onward to ASEAN and beyond. Our valued friends like Nepal and Bhutan will benefit as well.

After the publication of the article, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "This is an excellent article by H.E. @takaichi_sanae, Prime Minister of Japan. It has accurately captured the pivotal role of Assam and the Northeast in the continued deepening of India-Japan partnership. We deeply appreciate Japan's support in several transformative projects in our region. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend a very warm welcome to Her Excellency as she begins her visit to India today. We look forward to the discussions and outcomes of the India-Japan Annual Summit."

Also Read: Japan hit by magnitude 7 earthquake, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sets up task force