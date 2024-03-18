Jatinga to Harangajao road: Gauhati High Court says NHAI report shows some progress

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court observed from a report by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that progress has been made in the construction work on the two-lane road from Jatinga to Harangajao Section in the Dima Hasao district.

The counsel for the NHAI furnished the progress report of the project in question by way of an affidavit dated February 29, 2024, filed on behalf of the Chairman of the NHAI through the Project Director, pursuant to the direction of the HC dated February 5, 2024.

A division bench of the HC had issued an order directing the NHAI to file a further progress report on or before February 29, 2024.

It should be mentioned here that the instant affidavit was filed following an earlier order by the HC, directing the NHAI to submit the progress report of the construction work on the two-lane road of the Jatinga to Harangajao Section (Package AS-21) of the East West Corridor.

The High Court registered the suo moto PIL (1/2023) after it was observed that the East-West Corridor Project was progressing at a snail’s pace. The road forms part of the East-West Corridor Project.

In the latest hearing, the HC bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, observed that details about the progress of the project have been mentioned in the said affidavit.

“Having gone through the affidavit, we find that some progress has been made on the part of the NHAI in completing the highway in question,” the bench responded.

The bench proceeded to direct the NHAI to submit a further progress report on June 3, 2024, indicating the progress made in the project from February 29, 2024, to May 30, 2024. The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 3, 2024.

