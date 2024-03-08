Jaundice-like disease claims 3 in Goalpara district of Assam

A Correspondent

Goalpara: Teams of higher officials on Thursday visited the villages at the Assam- Meghalaya border of Goalpara district where at least three confirmed jaundice deaths has been reported this week.

It is reported that a section of villagers of Nodiyapara, Bamundanga, Borkora, Mojai Garopara and Tilapara under Balijana revenue circle have been suffering from fever, cold, cough and abdominal pain since last one week which the doctors have diagnosed as jaundice.

Three people have already died in these villages which have been proven to be jaundice. However, investigation into six similar deaths are undergoing by the health department.

Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury have sent teams to the villages and made arrangements to admit the patients to the Bhalukdubi Civil Hospital.

On the other hand, on Thursday, P Ashok Babu, Commissioner and secretary of Assam health department, Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and secretary of medical education and research department and MS Lakhsmi Priya, mission director of NHM visited and interacted with the villagers. The team also pleaded them to take free medical assistance of the district administration at slightest indications of the disease.

Several teams, including those from Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, local health department, Public Health Engineering are visiting door to door and collecting blood and drinking water samples in this regard.

Meanwhile, DC Khanindra Choudhury appealed to all not to panic and spread rumours, if any, regarding the disease.

