Jaya Bachchan Slams VIP Culture in Delhi, Raises It in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Monday made a pointed attack on the entrenched VIP culture in the national capital, saying it is not just an inconvenience for ordinary citizens but a threat to democratic values and public safety.

Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the issue deserves serious attention and called on the House Chairman to take it up directly with the government.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s disrespectful comment