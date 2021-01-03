'JEE-examination scam' Bhargav-Aniruddha nexus behind it: police

* Deal struck at Rs 14 lakh



* Proxy candidate got Rs 6 lakh

* Three accused still absconding





GUWAHATI: The deal in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination)-2020 scam came about due to the nexus between Bhargav Deka – the owner of Ambari-based consultancy firm 'Global Edulight' – and Aniruddha Dey — an employee of TCS (Tata Consultancy Service) that conducted the examination held in the Azara-based 'Ion Digital Zone' on September 5, 2020. The deal with Pradip Kumar was finally struck by Rubul Medhi – the manager of Bhargav Deka, informed police sources.

While Bhargav contacted Pradip Kumar — the proxy candidate, Aniruddha ensured that Pradip Kumar could appear in the examination in place of Neel Nakshatra Das at the 'Ion Digital Zone'.

Of the mentioned four persons, police is on the lookout for Aniruddha and two others. The other two absconding persons are Rubul Medhi and Rantu Das, the manager and driver of Bhargav Deka. Police source also informed that more charge sheets, if needed, will be filed.

It has been further learnt that the shady deal to involve a proxy candidate was first struck between Bhargav (already arrested) and Aniruddha. On his part, Aniruddha managed three employees of 'Ion Digital Zone' (the examination venue), viz., Hemendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita, and Hiru Kamal Pathak (the trio has been also arrested). Each of the trio reportedly got Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to facilitate the entry of the proxy candidate into the examination hall.

According to the charge sheet filed by the police, prior to appearing in the JEE examination Neel had appeared in the entrance examination of Sikkim Manipal University. But he failed to qualify. Then, Bhargav Deka and Global Edulight counsellor, Kakoli Buzarbaruah again contacted Dr Jyotirmoy Das – Neel's father – assuring the latter that Neel will qualify in the JEE.

Bhargav reportedly charged Rs 14 lakh from Jyotirmoy.

Of this amount, Rs 6 lakh was the share of Pradip Kumar – the proxy candidate from Jharkhand and who was subsequently arrested from Delhi in November 2020.

The charge sheet further says that on the pretext of some mistakes in the documents of the actual candidate Neel Nakshatra Das, invigilator Hiru Kamal Pathak took him outside the examination hall, and after some time brought inside the examination hall Pradip Kumar — the proxy candidate (who was wearing a shirt as was worn by Neel).

Mentionably, the Azara Police on Friday filed a charge sheet against the eight accused in the scam. The case is registered in the police station under case number — 624/2020 u/s120 (B)/419/420/406 r/w 66 D IT Act.

