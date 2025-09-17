Jorhat Town Club Storms Into Semifinals With Dominant 5-1 Victory

Jorhat: The second quarterfinal of the 33rd Late Chidananda Bora and Avani Prasad Bora Memorial State-Based Trophy and Prize Money Night Football Tournament brought Tupia Stadium to life as Jorhat Town Club delivered a stunning performance, defeating the 9th Assam Police Force Football Team 5-1 to secure a spot in the semifinals.
The high-energy match kicked off at 6:30 PM under the floodlights, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. From the first whistle, Jorhat Town Club showcased superior coordination, speed, and tactical brilliance. Their relentless attack left the 9th Assam Police Force struggling to regain control, with goals coming at regular intervals to keep the pressure on.
Despite the Police Force managing to pull one goal back, it was too little, too late, as Jorhat Town Club tightened their defense and added more goals to seal the emphatic win.
The tournament continues to build excitement as the third quarterfinal match is set for Thursday, September 18, where Chaigaon Football Club (Guwahati) will face off against the Assam Police Commando Force Football Team at 6:30 PM.
With this powerful display, Jorhat Town Club has not only advanced but also made a strong statement as title contenders. Fans are eagerly awaiting the semifinal showdown as the battle for the coveted trophy heats up.
