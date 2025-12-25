Jorhat’s Oldest Church Observes Christmas in Silence as a Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Jorhat: Rajabari Baptist Church, the oldest church in Jorhat, established in 1906, observed a silent and prayer-filled Christmas this year, pausing its usual festive celebrations to pay tribute to legendary Assamese artist Zubeen Garg.

Built during the British era, the historic church has traditionally celebrated Christmas with cultural programmes and festivities. However, this year, the church committee decided to restrict the celebration to religious rituals alone as a sign of respect following the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, whose passing has deeply affected people across Assam.

On Christmas morning, devotees gathered at the century-old church for prayers, beginning with Bible readings and sermons that reflect the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Church leaders highlighted the values of peace, compassion and humility by requesting the congregation to reflect on the true spirit of Christmas.

Though the usual grandeur celebration did not take place, the atmosphere remained spiritually enriching. The calm and restrained observance allowed worshippers to connect more deeply with their faith while remembering the immense contribution of Zubeen Garg to Assamese culture. His music, which transcended barriers of caste, religion and language, was remembered with reverence on this auspicious occasion.

The church’s decision conveyed a powerful message among all that festivals are not merely about celebration, but also about empathy, respect and social responsibility. Rajabari Baptist Church once again showed that tradition and contemporary sensitivity can coexist while upholding core religious values.