JP Nadda Appointed Central Observer for Assam: BJP Begins Government Formation Talks, Swearing-In Likely by May 10

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP high command appointed Union Health Minister JP Nadda as the central observer and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the co-central observer for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader in Assam. Nadda and Saini will arrive in Guwahati shortly.

The term of the 15th Assam Assembly will expire on May 20, 2026. Hence, the new government will have to get its shape, and the newly elected members will have to take an oath of office in the 16th Assam Assembly before May 21, 2026.

In the presence of Nadda and Saini, the BJP will have to elect its legislature party (BJPLP) leader. Thereafter, the BJP will have to meet its alliance parties to select their legislature party leaders who are to extend their support to the BJPLP leader. Even though no date has been fixed as yet for the oath-taking of the new government, tentatively the swearing-in ceremony may be on May 9 or 10. As the 15th chief minister of the state, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken the oath on May 10, 2021.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has already held informal talks with BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and AGP president Atul Bora to this effect. He also visited the RSS office here today.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state will formally submit the newly elected members to the Governor on May 6. The governor will invite the BJP-led alliance after the election of the BJP alliance leader to form the government.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said, “This mandate places a renewed responsibility on the BJP to serve the people of Assam with renewed commitment. We will move forward towards building a stronger, more prosperous, and self-reliant Assam. The formation of the new government will take place under the guidance of JP Nadda.”

She further said, “This mandate reflects the success of sustained efforts towards infrastructure growth, youth empowerment, women’s welfare, and preservation of Assam’s rich cultural identity. It also signals the people’s rejection of divisive politics, appeasement politics, anti-indigenous people politics, and their endorsement of a vision rooted in unity, progress, prosperity, and abundant opportunities.”

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