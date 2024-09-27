Kachutoli eviction: Gauhati High Court issued stay order for 50 families in Sonapur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued a stay order on the eviction of around 50 families in Sonapur until the district administration disposes of the representations that the petitioners in the case have been directed to submit.

The matter concerns the residents in Kachutoli Pathar no. 1 and no. 2 revenue village under Sonapur mouza, who have been living in the area on the strength of powers of attorney by the original owners of the land. The petitioners are not the owners of the land and do not have any ownership rights. They have been living as caretakers in the lands. Recently, the district administration, especially the Circle Officer of Sonapur, started an eviction drive in the area. Although no notices were served, the houses of the petitioners have been marked with red colour, prompting them to seek relief from the Gauhati High Court by filing a writ petition.

The HC bench, after hearing both the counsels, ordered a status quo in terms of possession of the land to be maintained until the representations are disposed of by the district administration. It was observed that only one writ petition was filed for around 50 families. Moreover, there is no dag and patta number or boundaries of the land mentioned, causing issues in the passing of an order in the case. However, a stay order was issued for the 50 families, and status quo was directed to be maintained.

