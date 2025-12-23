Karbi Community Ends Hunger Strike After Assam Government Assurances on Land Rights

West Karbi Anglong: Representatives of the Karbi community, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since December 6, demanding protection of indigenous land rights, called off their protest on Tuesday following assurances from the Assam government. The development was confirmed by Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu after discussions were initiated with the agitators.

Addressing the media, Pegu said the state government stepped in after receiving reports about the worsening health condition of the hunger strikers. He said officials urged the protesters to withdraw the strike in the interest of their well-being, following which the community leaders agreed to end the agitation.

“The issues raised by the Karbi community, especially those related to land rights and the protection of indigenous interests, are serious and deserve careful consideration,” Pegu said. He added that the government has assured the protesters that their demands will be examined and addressed within the constitutional framework.

The minister clarified that land administration in Karbi Anglong falls under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as the district comes under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Matters related to land revenue and land governance are handled by the Council, and the state government does not exercise direct control in this area.

However, Pegu acknowledged that disputes have arisen in recent years over land parcels that are not officially notified as Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) or Village Grazing Reserves (VGR). He noted that such ambiguities have contributed to growing concerns linked to the idea of Greater Karbi Anglong and the preservation of Karbi identity.

He further stated that the Assam government will soon convene a formal meeting involving all stakeholders to discuss the demands raised by the Karbi community and work towards a permanent and lawful solution.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong witnessed fresh unrest on Tuesday despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Thousands of people reportedly took to the streets in defiance of the orders, and several motorcycles were allegedly set on fire, escalating tensions.

Assam Director General of Police Harmit Singh, along with senior officers, reached Karbi Anglong late at night to review the situation. Security has been tightened, and authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace as efforts continue to restore normalcy.