Kaziranga National Park to Open for Tourists From October 3

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the advent of the festive season, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is opening for tourists from October 3. Regarding the opening of KNP, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, issued a general notice for all.

In his notice, the DFO stated, "Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, shall be open for general tourists for the eco-tourism season 2026-27 for jeep safari from October 3, 2026, onwards. The entry time is 7.30 am to 10.00 am and 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm."

KNP is the main tourist attraction in Assam, and thousands of domestic and foreign tourists converge on this national park to enjoy sighting the state's famous one-horned rhino, the Royal Bengal tiger, and a host of other wild animals. Assam has a total of 229 tigers, and 104 are in KNP alone. As for the one-horned rhino, there are a total of 2,895 rhinos in the state, of which 2,613 are in KNP alone.

Visitors to KNP have enjoyed abundant animal sightings recently, thanks to its rich biodiversity. Many were lucky in sighting a Royal Bengal tiger in its habitat.

With the start of the tourism season in KNP, local businesses, safari operators and resorts in the area get a boost.

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