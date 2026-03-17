Kaziranga to Send 15 Wild Buffaloes to Kanha Tiger Reserve in March

Preparations are underway at Kaziranga National Park to relocate 15 Asiatic wild buffaloes to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh — the first phase of a larger plan to reintroduce the species to its historic range.

The move follows a bilateral agreement signed in January 2026 between the Forest Departments of Assam and Madhya Pradesh, under which 50 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga will eventually be sent to Kanha for reintroduction.

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