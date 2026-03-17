Kaziranga to Send 15 Wild Buffaloes to Kanha Tiger Reserve in March

Preparations are underway at Kaziranga National Park to relocate 15 Asiatic wild buffaloes to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh — the first phase of a larger plan to reintroduce the species to its historic range.
The move follows a bilateral agreement signed in January 2026 between the Forest Departments of Assam and Madhya Pradesh, under which 50 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga will eventually be sent to Kanha for reintroduction.
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A committee responsible for capturing and relocating the animals conducted a mock drill at Kaziranga National Park on Monday, rehearsing every step of the operation.
The drill covered procedures for capturing wild buffaloes, tranquilizer techniques, emergency management protocols, and the handling and loading of animals onto transport vehicles.
A dedicated implementation committee has been formed for the operation, led by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the Deputy Conservator of Forests of the national park.
A specialised five-member veterinary team has been assembled to oversee the capture and health assessment of the buffaloes.
The team will be led by Forest Department veterinarian Dr. Sourav Buragohain and senior veterinarian Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC). They will handle tranquilization and conduct thorough health examinations before and during transport.
The operation follows a carefully structured schedule:
March 17: Selection of buffaloes for capture; tranquilizing equipment prepared. Tourist entry to Kaziranga will remain closed on this day.
March 18–19: Buffaloes captured inside the forest and moved into specially constructed holding enclosures (bomas) for veterinary health checks.
March 21: Animals loaded onto vehicles and transported to Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Senior officials and veterinarians will accompany the buffaloes throughout the journey.
Kaziranga National Park holds the largest remaining population of Asiatic wild buffaloes in India, making it the most viable source for any reintroduction programme.
According to the latest Forest Department survey, the park currently has approximately 1,660 Asiatic wild buffaloes. Historically, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Manas National Park in the Brahmaputra Valley were also considered prime habitats for the species.
The relocation to Kanha marks a significant step in efforts to restore the Asiatic wild buffalo's presence across a broader range of Indian habitats.