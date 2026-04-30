Kerala Exit Polls 2026: UDF Poised for Majority as Surveys Project Big Lead Over LDF, NDA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls, according to exit poll projections on Wednesday. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.

JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats. Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9 and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. (ANI)

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