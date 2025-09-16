Khalingduar Rising: 4.5 Years of BJP Rule Sparks Unprecedented Growth in Udalguri
Udalguri: In the heart of Assam’s Bodoland region, Khalingduar in Udalguri district is undergoing a transformation that few believed possible five years ago. What was once a remote and underdeveloped area is now fast emerging as a symbol of inclusive governance, thanks to targeted development under the BJP-led state government.
From rural connectivity to healthcare, education to tribal welfare Khalingduar is witnessing comprehensive progress. Over 50 km of rural roads have been constructed or upgraded, schools have received new classrooms and digital learning tools, and local markets are now linked to regional trade hubs.
“Earlier, we used to feel cut off from the rest of Assam. Today, development has come to our doorstep,” said Manorama Basumatary, a local school headmistress. “My students can now dream beyond the village.”
During his recent visit to Udalguri, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a host of new projects, including health sub-centres, a rural drinking water scheme, and a model market at Tangla. In his speech, he emphasized the government’s commitment to reaching the most remote communities.
“Khalingduar is not on the margins anymore. It is part of Assam’s growth story,” said the CM. “We are investing in every district, every village, and every community. That is the BJP’s vision Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”
Local BJP MLA from the region, also expressed confidence:
“Our work speaks for itself. People have seen the difference and that’s why they are firmly behind BJP once again.”
Women’s self-help groups in Khalingduar have received microfinance support, while indigenous artisans have been given market access through state-sponsored expos and digital platforms. Youths are being trained in skill centres for employment in agro-processing, IT, and tourism.
As elections approach in 2026, the BJP is banking on its delivery record. But for residents here, it goes beyond politics.
“For the first time, we feel like our votes mattered,” said Pranjal Daimari, a first-time voter. “We voted for development and it came.”
Whether it’s clean water, good roads, or dignity for every citizen, the winds of change in Khalingduar are real and the people are embracing them with open arms.
