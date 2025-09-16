Khalingduar Rising: 4.5 Years of BJP Rule Sparks Unprecedented Growth in Udalguri

“Khalingduar is not on the margins anymore. It is part of Assam’s growth story,” said the CM. “We are investing in every district, every village, and every community. That is the BJP’s vision Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Local BJP MLA from the region, also expressed confidence:

“Our work speaks for itself. People have seen the difference and that’s why they are firmly behind BJP once again.”

Women’s self-help groups in Khalingduar have received microfinance support, while indigenous artisans have been given market access through state-sponsored expos and digital platforms. Youths are being trained in skill centres for employment in agro-processing, IT, and tourism.

As elections approach in 2026, the BJP is banking on its delivery record. But for residents here, it goes beyond politics.

“For the first time, we feel like our votes mattered,” said Pranjal Daimari, a first-time voter. “We voted for development and it came.”

Whether it’s clean water, good roads, or dignity for every citizen, the winds of change in Khalingduar are real and the people are embracing them with open arms.