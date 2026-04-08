Kharge Predicts 72-73 Seats for Congress, Calls Himanta "Most Corrupt CM in India"

Kharge directly addressed fears among women beneficiaries that their financial assistance would be cut if Congress came to power — a line the BJP has reportedly been using on the campaign trail.

"The BJP is trying to scare people by claiming that these benefits will stop if Congress comes to power. People should not be misled by such propaganda," he said.

He promised that not only would existing schemes continue under a Congress government, the monthly allowance for women could actually be increased — and would be given unconditionally.

One of the more pointed promises of the press conference came on the issue of justice for singer Zubeen Garg, whose case Kharge said has been mishandled by the state government.

"Assam's son Zubeen hasn't got justice. By setting up a fast-track court after six months, who have they wanted to save? Our government will ensure justice in 100 days," he said.