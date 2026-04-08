Kharge Predicts 72-73 Seats for Congress, Calls Himanta "Most Corrupt CM in India"

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday with a confident message — that the 2026 Assam Assembly election is not a contest between parties, but between the public and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and that the people are ready for a change.
Speaking at a press conference, Kharge claimed Congress's ground survey points to a decisive victory, promised continuity of women's welfare schemes, and launched one of his sharpest attacks yet on the Chief Minister's governance record.
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The Congress president did not hold back on projections, stating that internal survey data collected from the ground gives the party confidence of winning between 72 and 73 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.
"I urge people to vote on April 9 and support Congress to bring a change in the government," Kharge said, framing the election as a straightforward opportunity for voters to replace what he described as a corrupt and arrogant administration.
Kharge directly addressed fears among women beneficiaries that their financial assistance would be cut if Congress came to power — a line the BJP has reportedly been using on the campaign trail.
"The BJP is trying to scare people by claiming that these benefits will stop if Congress comes to power. People should not be misled by such propaganda," he said.
He promised that not only would existing schemes continue under a Congress government, the monthly allowance for women could actually be increased — and would be given unconditionally.
One of the more pointed promises of the press conference came on the issue of justice for singer Zubeen Garg, whose case Kharge said has been mishandled by the state government.
"Assam's son Zubeen hasn't got justice. By setting up a fast-track court after six months, who have they wanted to save? Our government will ensure justice in 100 days," he said.
Kharge reserved his harshest language for Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the Chief Minister has spent his time in office focused on personal enrichment rather than public welfare.
He alleged that syndicates operate across companies, tea gardens, resorts, and international schools under the CM's watch, and that illegal trade in coal, betel nut, eggs, and sand has flourished. He further alleged that thousands of bighas of land have been distributed to corporate associates, making ministers owners of assets worth thousands of crores.
"There is no chief minister in the country as corrupt and arrogant as him," Kharge said flatly.
He also drew a pointed comparison between Gaurav Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, challenging observers to compare the net worth of Gogoi and his late father Tarun Gogoi across 15 years of public life against Sarma's assets accumulated in just five years.
"Prime Minister, Home Minister, Mohan Bhagwat — what do they want to say about this corruption? They say they will not tolerate corruption and 'na khaunga na khaane dunga'. Why is there no inquiry against the Assam CM?" Kharge demanded.
Responding to a reporter's question, Kharge pushed back sharply on Prime Minister Modi's recurring attacks on the Nehru-Gandhi family during the campaign.
"The Prime Minister has no right to talk about Rahul Gandhi or the Gandhi family, whose members have sacrificed their lives to unite the country," he said.
When asked directly whether Gaurav Gogoi would be named Chief Minister if the Congress-led alliance wins, Kharge maintained the party line — that such decisions are made by the high command after consulting elected MLAs, and not announced ahead of results.
He closed by urging Assamese voters living and working in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kerala to return home and cast their votes, stressing the need to elect what he called an "honest, humble, and cultured" Chief Minister for the state.