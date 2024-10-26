Killing of extremists, civilians falls; kidnapping increases in NE: MHA Report

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Incidents of killing of extremists and civilians in the Northeast decreased in 2024 than what it was in 2023. On the contrary, the number of persons kidnapped from the region has increased in 2024 when compared to 2023.

A report of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Northeast Division, revealed these statistics.

According to the statistics, from January 1 to July 31, 2024, a total of 13 extremists and as many civilians were killed in the Northeast. However, in the calendar year 2024, a total of 40 extremists and 38 civilians were killed in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, from January 1 to July 31, 2024, as many as 111 persons were kidnapped in the Northeast, against 99 in the calendar year 2023. According to statistics of the union ministry, 69 people were kidnapped in the region in the calendar year 2020, 94 people in 2021, and 103 in 2022.

The statistics further reflect that from January 1 to July 31, 2024, as many as 177 insurgency-related incidents took place in the region. During the period, as many as 314 extremists were arrested, besides the killing of three security personnel and the surrender of 47 extremists. During this period, Manipur topped the list with the killing of six extremists and the kidnapping of 57 people.

The report mentioned three insurgency-related incidents in Assam during the period from January 1 to July 31, 2024. This period also saw the killing of three extremists and the arrest of four extremists in the state.

According to the Northeast Division of the MHA, the terrain, the state of socio-economic development, and historical factors such as language, ethnicity, tribal rivalry, migration, control over local resources, and long and porous international borders have resulted in a fragile security situation in the north-eastern states. This has resulted in violence, extortion, and diverse demands by various Indian insurgent groups (IIGs), which maintain safe havens/camps in neighbouring countries. The insurgent outfits indulge in violent and terrorist activities and intimidate people with arms in order to achieve their objectives or demands. They maintain cross-border links, procure arms, recruit and train their cadres, and indulge in unlawful activities, the report said.

The report, however, said that the security situation in the northeastern region has improved since 2014.

