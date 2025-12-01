Koch Rajbongshi Leaders in Bijni Resign from UPPL Over “Neglect” of ST Status Demand

Bijni: A group of 22 Koch Rajbongshi leaders and workers from Bijni announced their resignation from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), expressing strong dissatisfaction over the party’s stance on the community’s long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Addressing a press conference at Anandabazar in Bijni, the leaders said the UPPL’s “silent and unclear position” on the ST issue has deeply upset the community. They added that several statements made by UPPL chief Pramod Boro had hurt the sentiments of the Koch Rajbongshi people.
Among those who resigned are Shankar Barman, Vice President of the UPPL Bijni District Youth Cell; Hirakjyoti Roy, General Secretary of the OBC Cell; Arun Roy, Executive Member of the OBC Cell; and Arjun Roy, Executive Member of Manas Serfang Block, along with other workers.
Speaking to the media, the leaders stated that the close association between ABSU and the UPPL was also not welcomed by many community members. They said organisations like AKRASU had urged Koch Rajbongshi members within UPPL to step out in protest and uphold the dignity of their community, which they felt had been disrespected.
“As a mark of respect for our community and in response to the disappointment among our people, I Hirakjyoti Roy, General Secretary of the OBC Cell, along with Shankar Barman, Vice President of the UPPL Bijni District Youth Cell; Arun Roy, Executive Member of the OBC Cell; and Arjun Roy, Executive Member of Manas Serfang are resigning from the UPPL,” the General Secretary said.
They added that the lack of a clear commitment from the party on the ST issue has further strengthened their decision to quit.