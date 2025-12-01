Koch Rajbongshi Leaders in Bijni Resign from UPPL Over “Neglect” of ST Status Demand

Bijni: A group of 22 Koch Rajbongshi leaders and workers from Bijni announced their resignation from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), expressing strong dissatisfaction over the party’s stance on the community’s long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Addressing a press conference at Anandabazar in Bijni, the leaders said the UPPL’s “silent and unclear position” on the ST issue has deeply upset the community. They added that several statements made by UPPL chief Pramod Boro had hurt the sentiments of the Koch Rajbongshi people.

Among those who resigned are Shankar Barman, Vice President of the UPPL Bijni District Youth Cell; Hirakjyoti Roy, General Secretary of the OBC Cell; Arun Roy, Executive Member of the OBC Cell; and Arjun Roy, Executive Member of Manas Serfang Block, along with other workers.