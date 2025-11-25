Kohima DPDB Reviews Progress of ‘One Crop One Village’ Agricultural Drive

Kohima: The Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) held a key meeting at Tuophema Village on Monday to review the progress of Nagaland’s flagship agricultural programme, ‘One Crop One Village’. Chaired by Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem and attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with senior officials, the forum assessed efforts to transition farming towards sustainability and enhanced profitability.

Highlighting cluster farming initiatives, the Agriculture Department identified high-potential commercial crops including ginger, red rice, kiwifruit, persimmon, citrus, and coffee. The successful Millet Festival at Kezoma was cited as an encouraging example of community-led agricultural advancement.

In his address, Chief Minister Rio urged farmers to adopt uniform crop cultivation for greater market viability, emphasising expanding avocado and persimmon cultivation. The distribution of 12,000 avocado saplings and recognition of Nagaland coffee for its organic quality were notable highlights. He called for stronger collaboration between government agencies and farmers to harness the district’s fertile soil and natural resources for sustainable growth.

The DPDB also discussed decentralising future meetings to bring decision-making closer to rural communities, enhancing service delivery and grievance resolution. Local leaders, including Tuophema Village Council Chairman Pfudilhou Kense, expressed optimism about collective efforts for district development.

The meeting concluded with the launch of the Coffee Table Book commemorating the 24th Dr. T. Ao Inter-District Football Trophy and an Advent Christmas programme, marking a year of progress and cultural celebration in Kohima district.