Kohima Job Fair Shortlists 74 Candidates Amid Rising Youth Unemployment in Nagaland

Kohima: A one-day Job Fair held at the Regional Employment Exchange in Kohima has successfully shortlisted 74 candidates, offering them a significant opportunity amid the state’s high youth unemployment rates. Organised on 21 November 2025, the event was a collaborative effort by the Regional Employment Officer, Sub-Regional Employment Officer (National Career Service for ST/SC), Kohima, and Don Bosco Placement Network, Dimapur.

The fair attracted over 250 job seekers and featured the participation of seven reputed companies, including Reliance Jio, Chilli Breeze, Talent Acquaintance, Kin Ventures, Apex Motors Dimapur, SBI Life PR Hill Branch, and SBI Life Secretariat Branch, Kohima. Collectively, these employers presented more than 500 job vacancies across diverse sectors within Nagaland and in other states.

Regional Employment Officer T Yimlikhumzuk emphasised the importance of the fair in connecting employers directly with prospective employees, aiming to provide a boost to Nagaland’s workforce development. The event also supported the state’s ongoing skill development initiatives in an effort to reduce unemployment levels.

Nagaland continues to face a pressing challenge with over 74,500 individuals registered with Employment Exchanges across the state as of July 2025. Events like this Job Fair are crucial in creating meaningful employment pathways and empowering the youth with opportunities.

Participants expressed optimism, sharing positive feedback about the fair’s organisation and the quality of job openings presented. With such efforts gaining momentum, Nagaland hopes to see improved employment rates and economic growth stemming from stronger industry links and enhanced job-seeker support.

The fair marks a step forward in addressing Nagaland’s unemployment concerns, fostering collaboration between industry and government to create a more vibrant job market for the future.