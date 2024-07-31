Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the Governor of Assam on Tuesday. Acharya, who was Governor of Sikkim, replaced Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed Governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath of office to Acharya at a function in the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the state capital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Cabinet colleagues, senior civil and security officials, and several dignitaries were present at the event.

A former RSS and BJP member, Acharya, 69, would also hold additional charge of Manipur, replacing outgoing Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Acharya was also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

