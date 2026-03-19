Lawyers Write to CJI Over Kejriwal's Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge
A group of senior advocates, academicians, former police officials, and members of the Bar has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, expressing concern over allegations made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.
The letter urges the CJI to initiate suo motu proceedings to protect the dignity and institutional integrity of the judiciary.
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The representation follows Kejriwal's approach to the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision not to transfer the CBI's appeal in the Delhi excise policy case away from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Kejriwal has argued that the refusal to transfer the matter raises a "grave, bona fide and reasonable apprehension" that the case may not be heard with full impartiality. The Delhi High Court administration declined his transfer request, stating that the matter had been assigned to Justice Sharma in accordance with the existing roster and that there was no reason to reassign it.
The signatories described the allegations against a sitting judge as "unprecedented," warning that publicly accusing a judge of bias without solid evidence threatens the foundational principles of fairness and judicial discipline.
The group cautioned that allowing such conduct to go unchecked could open the door to litigants routinely attempting to pressure courts or discredit judges whenever judicial decisions go against them.
"Permitting such conduct to go unchecked would set a dangerous precedent, enabling litigants to undermine the authority of courts and erode public confidence in the administration of justice," the representation stated.
The signatories also filed a separate representation specifically requesting the initiation of suo motu contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, arguing that unfounded allegations against judges could disrupt the administration of justice and weaken judicial authority.
The Bar members cited the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, noting that accusing judges of bad motives — in a manner that damages a court's reputation, reduces its authority, or disrupts proceedings — constitutes criminal contempt under the law.
"The independence of the judiciary is the bedrock of the Constitution and the rule of law. The credibility of the judicial system depends upon the public perception that judges discharge their constitutional duties impartially, without fear or favour," the representation said.
The group urged CJI Kant, as the custodian of the judicial system, to take cognisance and consider appropriate action in accordance with the law.
Among the prominent signatories are senior advocate Pinky Anand, former Director General of Police (Jharkhand) Nirmal Kaur, Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta, former Nalanda University Vice Chancellor Sunaina Singh, and former Delhi High Court Bar Association president Kirti Uppal.
The controversy stems from the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22, introduced by the then AAP-led government. The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier discharged all 23 accused in the related corruption case — including Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The CBI's appeal against that discharge order is the matter currently pending before Justice Sharma.