Lawyers Write to CJI Over Kejriwal's Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge

The representation follows Kejriwal's approach to the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision not to transfer the CBI's appeal in the Delhi excise policy case away from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Kejriwal has argued that the refusal to transfer the matter raises a "grave, bona fide and reasonable apprehension" that the case may not be heard with full impartiality. The Delhi High Court administration declined his transfer request, stating that the matter had been assigned to Justice Sharma in accordance with the existing roster and that there was no reason to reassign it.

The signatories described the allegations against a sitting judge as "unprecedented," warning that publicly accusing a judge of bias without solid evidence threatens the foundational principles of fairness and judicial discipline.