Leakage of water inside LGBI Airport after heavy downpour in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a heavy downpour in Guwahati during the late afternoon of March 31, a disconcerting scene unfolded inside the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Videos capturing water seepage within the airport have swiftly circulated across social media platforms, with netizens expressing their dismay and directing pointed questions at the authorities concerned.

The incident has raised concerns among travellers and residents alike. The leaked videos depict water cascading through ceilings and pooling on floors, prompting widespread discussion and criticism online.

Questions regarding the maintenance and infrastructure of the airport have been brought to the forefront as individuals demand accountability and swift action to address the apparent lapse in upkeep. The shared discontent underscores the importance of ensuring the structural integrity and functionality of vital public spaces, particularly in the face of adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to prioritize infrastructure maintenance and mitigate vulnerabilities to safeguard against such occurrences in the future.

Authorities at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport reported that adverse weather conditions led to the obstruction of the approach road due to uprooted trees and the overflow of roof outlets, resulting in water ingress inside the terminal building. Additionally, external structural damage occurred, with a portion of the ceiling collapsing under the pressure of water and wind. Fortunately, there were no injuries or significant damages reported.

In response to the situation, a total of six flights were diverted to Agartala and Kolkata as a safety measure. However, operations have since returned to normalcy after the weather conditions subsided. The incident highlights the challenges airports face during extreme weather events and underscores the importance of preparedness measures to mitigate potential disruptions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers travelling through Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

ANI adds: Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, told ANI that six flights were diverted. “One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport, but immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal,” Utpal Baruah said. He further said that, due to the overflow of outlet pipes, water was leaking inside the airport.

