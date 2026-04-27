Legendary Indian Photographer Raghu Rai Dies at 83

Raghu Rai, widely regarded as the greatest photojournalist India has ever produced, died on Sunday at the age of 83. His passing marks the close of a career that spanned more than five decades and left behind one of the most important visual records of modern India.
The news was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, which featured a black-and-white portrait — a fitting farewell for a man who made that medium his own.
His cremation is scheduled for April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.
A Career That Defined Indian Photojournalism
Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang — now part of Pakistan — Rai built a body of work that documented India's social, political, and cultural life with rare depth and consistency.
He came to global attention as a protégé of Henri Cartier-Bresson, the French master widely considered the father of modern photojournalism. Cartier-Bresson nominated Rai to join Magnum Photos in 1977, placing him among the most respected photographers in the world.
Rai was known for finding, as admirers often put it, the extraordinary in the ordinary — whether on a crowded street or at the banks of the Ganges.
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Images That Defined a Nation
His archive reads like a visual history of independent India.
Rai's haunting documentation of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy remains among the most powerful photographic records of that disaster. His intimate portraits of Mother Teresa and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought global audiences closer to figures they knew only from headlines.
His images of Indian street life and the Ganges continue to be widely referenced as defining representations of the country's spirit and complexity.
Tributes From Across India
Condolences came in quickly from across the arts and public life.
Photographer Atul Kasbekar did not hold back in his assessment. "Quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country. End of an era. Rest in peace, legend," he wrote.
Actress Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire were among the public figures who expressed their condolences, reflecting how widely Rai's influence had spread beyond the world of photography.
One comment left on his Instagram tribute captured a sentiment shared by many: "History of India captured by one of the finest people we can ever think of... his work will be witnessed for generations."
He Is Survived By
Raghu Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Rai, and his children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.