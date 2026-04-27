Legendary Indian Photographer Raghu Rai Dies at 83

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Raghu Rai, widely regarded as the greatest photojournalist India has ever produced, died on Sunday at the age of 83. His passing marks the close of a career that spanned more than five decades and left behind one of the most important visual records of modern India.

The news was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, which featured a black-and-white portrait — a fitting farewell for a man who made that medium his own.

His cremation is scheduled for April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.

A Career That Defined Indian Photojournalism

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang — now part of Pakistan — Rai built a body of work that documented India's social, political, and cultural life with rare depth and consistency.

He came to global attention as a protégé of Henri Cartier-Bresson, the French master widely considered the father of modern photojournalism. Cartier-Bresson nominated Rai to join Magnum Photos in 1977, placing him among the most respected photographers in the world.

Rai was known for finding, as admirers often put it, the extraordinary in the ordinary — whether on a crowded street or at the banks of the Ganges.

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