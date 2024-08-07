Less than 50% of works done in Assam model villages in ten years under SAGY

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The MPs of both houses from Assam have completed less than 50 percent of the works in villages adopted by them under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) in the past ten years. The scheme was launched in October 2014.

When the scheme was launched in 2014, each of the 21 MPs (14 LS and 7 RS) did adopt a village from their respective constituencies to make them model villages. The MPs were supposed to take on the responsibility of developing physical and institutional infrastructure in the adopted villages.

Most of the 2014 MPs had their terms expired now, and as such, the works of most of the adopted villages are where they were at the time of the end of the term of the MPs.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, in many states, including Assam, the implementation of SAGY is less than 50 percent.

The implementation of the scheme was around 82 percent by Rameswar Teli, 80 percent by Sushmita Dev, 70 percent by RP Sarmah, 7 percent by Badruddin Ajmal, 24 percent by Bhubaneswar Kalita, 22 percent by Naba Kumar Sarania, 10 percent by Bijaya Chakraborty, 30 percent by Gaurav Gogoi, 25 percent by Biswajit Daimary, 24 percent by Sarbananda Sonowal, etc.

Holistic developments through the SAGY are education, cleanliness, health, social security, basic amenities and services, livelihood, skills, social justice, good governance, etc. A portion of the funds comes from the MPLAD fund, and a portion comes from the ongoing schemes of the central government.

Official sources attribute the poor implementation of the scheme to less interest on the part of the MPs and the lack of funds required. This led to many of the works in model villages remaining half done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision at the launch of SAGY was ‘rural development programmes broadly focusing upon the development in the villages that include social development, cultural development, and spreading motivation among the people for social mobilization of the village community.

