Libyan Army Chief, 4 Others Killed in Plane Crash in Turkey

Guwahati: Libyan Army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, and four other military officials were killed in a tragic plane crash while returning home from an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, reports said.

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in a statement said, “It is with deep sadness and great sorrow that we learnt of the death of the Libyan army’s chief of general staff, Mohammed al-Haddad. This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people.”

The Prime Minister stated that along with Al-Haddad, four other companions including the commander of Libya’s ground forces, the director of its military manufacturing authority, an adviser to the chief of staff, and a photographer from the chief of staff’s office were also in the aircraft.

The four other deceased has been identified as Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Maj. Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghreibel; Director of the Military Manufacturing Authority Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Qatioui; adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohamed Al-Asawi Diab; and media office photographer Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

On the other hand, PM al-Dbeibah also offered condolences to the families of the victims, calling the loss a tragedy for the nation and the military institution.