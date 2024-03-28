Life expectancy at birth in Assam is lowest in the country

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to data from the latest Sample Registration Survey, the life expectancy at birth in Assam is the lowest in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defined life expectancy as the average number of years that a person expects to live in full health. Life expectancy varies by geographical area and by era.

The recently-published Economic Survey, Assam, 2023–24, says the highest life expectancy at birth is in Kerala, with 75.3 years, and the lowest is in Assam, with 66.9 years. The national average in India is 69.42 years. The figures published by the Economic Survey, Assam, are based on findings from the Sample Registration Survey. The life expectancy of a person or a population group depends on several variables, such as their lifestyle, access to healthcare, diet, economic status, and relevant mortality and morbidity data. Life expectancy at birth indicates the number of years a newborn infant would live if the prevailing patterns of mortality at the time of its birth were to stay the same throughout its life.

However, the Economic Survey, Assam, 2022–23, placed the life expectancy of people in Assam at 63.9 years, and the all-India average was 67.9 years. Although the life expectancy of the people in Assam seems to have improved over time, it is less than satisfactory in comparison to the national level.

Another report said that more focus should be given to increasing the survival rate of people, which can be achieved by developing their health and socio-economic status. The focus should be on adult literacy, nutrition, safe drinking water, the eradication of poverty, proper health checkups, the proper implementation of immunization programmes, and overall awareness programmes.

Sources said that population growth is high among a section of people in Assam, and they are also not conscious of their health. Moreover, there is no emphasis on nutrition or safe drinking water. Due to this, their immune system is weak, and they are more susceptible to diseases, which in turn lowers their life expectancy. Although life expectancy is high in some areas, it is very low in others, resulting in a reduced life expectancy when taken on average. The government has taken up some schemes for the better health of the people, and, as a result, the life expectancy has gone up among the people, but it is still far from satisfactory.

Also Read: Birth defects: Challenges and solutions (sentinelassam.com)