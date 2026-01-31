Lifestyle changes, intake of ultra-processed foods driving obesity: Eco Survey

New Delhi: Obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is today a major public health challenge in India, said Economic Survey for 2025-26 on Thursday. According to the Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the concerning trend was driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors.

"It is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations," the Survey said.

Citing data from the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the Survey said that 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight or obese. Among women aged 15-49 years, 6.4 per cent are obese, and among men, 4.0 per cent are obese. The prevalence of excess weight among children under five has risen from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21.

As per estimates, more than 3.3 crore children in India were obese in 2020, and it is projected to reach 8.3 crore children by 2035.

The Economic Survey also flagged concern over the rising UPF market in the country, which is displacing long-established dietary patterns, worsening diet quality, and is associated with increased risk of multiple chronic diseases.

"India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales. It grew by more than 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023. Retail sales of UPFs in India surged from $0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly $38 billion in 2019, a 40-fold rise. It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women. This mirrors the global rise of obesity, parallel to dietary shifts," it said.

"The rising use of UPFs imposes a substantial economic cost through higher healthcare spending, lost productivity, and long-term fiscal strain," it added.

The Survey also cited comprehensive, multi-pronged initiatives launched by the government to prevent, manage, and reduce obesity in the country.

The interventions include POSHAN Abhiyaan & Poshan 2.0, Fit India Movement, Khelo India, Eat Right India, Nationwide Awareness Campaign - 'Aaj Se Thoda Kam' and AAMs, the School Health Programme, and Yoga promotion.

These aim to promote a holistic approach that integrates health, nutrition, physical activity, food safety, and lifestyle modifications and continue to advance the goal of a healthier, stronger, and obesity-free India. (IANS)

Also Read: UPF Study Links High Intake to Inflammation & Heart Risk