Lionel Messi India Tour: Unveils His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata

Braving the December chill, thousands of Messi lovers stayed up well past midnight to give their favourite football player a thunderous welcome as he landed in Kolkata at 2:26 am on Saturday, sparking widespread excitement. Gate 4 of the international arrivals buzzed with chants, flags and flashing phones as fans moved between gates in anticipation of spotting their hero.

Messi is slated depart for Hyderabad at 2:05 pm for an evening event at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, which includes a short exhibition match, a five-minute appearance by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a football clinic and felicitation.

An event is scheduled at the Wankhede in Mumbai, featuring a 45-minute philanthropic fashion show with Suárez and De Paul, preceded by a Padel Cup at the CCI. The final leg of his visit will see a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.