Lionel Messi India Tour: Unveils His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata

Kolkata: Football icon Lionel Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, on Saturday.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez attended the event, drawing a huge fan gathering to the area.
The ceremony became a memorable occasion for football fans in Kolkata, seamlessly combining sport and entertainment as international icons shared the stage. The imposing iron statue, portraying Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, has been installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, South Dum Dum, as a tribute to the Argentine football legend.
Messi began his GOAT India Tour with a sponsors’ meet-and-greet before heading to the Salt Lake Stadium for a tribute programme featuring music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars.
Braving the December chill, thousands of Messi lovers stayed up well past midnight to give their favourite football player a thunderous welcome as he landed in Kolkata at 2:26 am on Saturday, sparking widespread excitement. Gate 4 of the international arrivals buzzed with chants, flags and flashing phones as fans moved between gates in anticipation of spotting their hero.
Messi is slated depart for Hyderabad at 2:05 pm for an evening event at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, which includes a short exhibition match, a five-minute appearance by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a football clinic and felicitation.
An event is scheduled at the Wankhede in Mumbai, featuring a 45-minute philanthropic fashion show with Suárez and De Paul, preceded by a Padel Cup at the CCI. The final leg of his visit will see a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.