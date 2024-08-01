Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K. Kavitha in the excise policy case.

The accused were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended, till August 9, judicial custody of the accused in the CBI case and till August 13 in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Monday, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by CM Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case lodged by the CBI. Earlier that day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the ED case. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI. (IANS)

