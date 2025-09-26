Live Update: BTC Election Results 2025

Guwahati: Over 26.7 lakh voters will decide the fate of 316 candidates as counting begins today for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections across Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Baksa, and Chirang districts. Results will be declared on today evening (September 26) with counting beginning at 8 am under the supervision of District Commissioners and Returning Officers.
The contest has seen the BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) all allies within the NDA competing against each other for dominance. The outcome will determine the ruling coalition in the 40-member council.
To ensure transparency, second-level randomisation of counting personnel was conducted on Thursday, followed by final training sessions on counting protocols, postal ballot handling, and adherence to Election Commission guidelines. Security has been tightened, and District Commissioners held final coordination meetings with AROs to stress impartiality.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged that the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg disrupted BJP’s campaign momentum. “We had expected a strong performance, but the last three days were a setback. Still, results should surpass our previous tally,” Sarma said. He added that coalition formation will depend on the numbers: “It could be BPF-UPPL, UPPL-BJP, or BPF-BJP. The results will decide.”
With elaborate arrangements in place, the BTR braces for one of Assam’s most keenly watched election outcomes.