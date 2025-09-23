Top Headlines

Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey: Live Updates from Cremation Ground at Sonapur

Family members travel with mortal remains; Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent PM Modi at the funeral, and the Assam CM and cabinet ministers will attend the ceremony.
File photo of legendary late singer Zubeen Garg
File photo of legendary late singer Zubeen Garg

Garima Garg Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Image of Garima Garg breaking down
Image of Garima Garg breaking down

Guwahati : With a breaking heart, Garima Garg joined her hands in prayer as she saw her beloved Zubeen Garg on the pyre at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur. Surrounded by family, friends, and thousands of fans, she offered a final, emotional goodbye to Assam’s cherished music icon.

The scene captured the profound grief of a wife losing her soulmate, while the state collectively mourned the passing of a legendary singer whose voice and spirit had touched millions.

Garima’s tearful farewell symbolized the personal loss behind a public outpouring of love, marking one of the most poignant moments in Assam’s tribute to its beloved Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg Placed on Pyre as Assam Bids Final Farewell

Image of late Zubeen Garg being placed on the pyre
Image of late Zubeen Garg being placed on the pyre

Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg has been placed on the funeral pyre at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, as family members, close friends, and thousands of fans gather to witness the final rites.

The pyre is being lit by Pami Borthakur, along with Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam, marking the poignant conclusion of the state’s farewell to the legendary singer.

Dignitaries, including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, are present to pay respects, while fans from across Assam watch in mourning, honoring the enduring legacy of an artist whose music touched millions and whose absence leaves an irreplaceable void.

Zubeen Garg’s Father, Kopil Borthakur, Pays Heartbreaking Final Tribute to Son

Image of Zubeen's father paying his son last tribute
Image of Zubeen's father paying his son last tribute

In an emotional moment at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Kopil Borthakur, lovingly called “Papu” by Zubeen, paid his last respects to his son. Surrounded by family, friends, and thousands of fans, the grieving father bowed before the mortal remains of the legendary singer, marking a poignant moment in Assam’s collective farewell. This intimate tribute reflected the deep bond between father and son, leaving onlookers moved and tearful as the state bid goodbye to one of its most cherished icons.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Final Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Image of Assam Chief Minister paying final tribute to Zubeen Garg
Image of Assam Chief Minister paying final tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Minister Pabitra Margherita representing the Prime Minister, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, former Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries, paid their last respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur. Thousands of fans, family members, and close friends gathered to honor the musical icon whose songs defined Assam’s cultural spirit. The solemn ceremony reflected the profound grief and admiration of the people, celebrating the enduring legacy of a singer who united generations through his music.

Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Reach Kamarkuchi, Sonapur for Cremation

Image of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg being carried to the cremation site
Image of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg being carried to the cremation site

Guwahati: The mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg have reached Kamarkuchi in Sonapur for the cremation. His family members, including wife Garima Garg, father Kopil Borthakur, and sister, accompanied the final journey along with close friends and well-wishers. Senior government officials, political leaders, and dignitaries also joined the procession.

Thousands of grieving fans lined the roads and gathered at the cremation ground to bid a tearful farewell to the heartthrob of Assam, as the state prepares to give him his final resting place with full national respect.

Cremation Rituals for Zubeen Garg Begin Ahead of His Arrival at Sonapur

Image of the cremation site
Image of the cremation site

The last rites of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg commenced at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, even before the arrival of his mortal remains. Pandits began the rituals with traditional prayers and religious chants, preparing for the cremation ceremony.

As the ambulance carrying Zubeen’s body made its way from Sarusajai to Sonapur, thousands of mourners had already gathered at the cremation ground. His wife Garima Garg, father Kopil Borthakur, sister, and other close family members accompanied the procession, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several dignitaries are expected to attend.

More information incoming...

Image of the massive procession towards Zubeen Garg's procession
Image of the massive procession towards Zubeen Garg's procession

Guwahati: A massive procession is witnessed along the route to Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, as the mortal remains of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg is being carried in an ambulance for cremation. Thousands lined the roads, showering flowers and chanting his songs as they bid their final farewell.

While the ambulance transporting Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg, father Kopil Borthakur, sister, and other family members followed in a separate vehicle. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers, will attend the funeral where the singer will be accorded national honours.

Further details following soon....

Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg News
Zubeen Garg Death
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com