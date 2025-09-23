Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey: Live Updates from Cremation Ground at Sonapur

Guwahati: A massive procession is witnessed along the route to Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, as the mortal remains of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg is being carried in an ambulance for cremation. Thousands lined the roads, showering flowers and chanting his songs as they bid their final farewell.
While the ambulance transporting Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg, father Kopil Borthakur, sister, and other family members followed in a separate vehicle. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers, will attend the funeral where the singer will be accorded national honours.
Further details following soon....