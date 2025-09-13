Top Headlines

Live Update| PM Modi to Arrive in Violence-Hit Manipur Today, Set to Launch ₹8,500 Cr Projects

First Prime Minister visit to Churachandpur since 1988; outreach seen as effort to heal ethnic divide.
PM Modi electorally addressing the gathering at Mizoram

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: Opposition slams PM Modi’s Manipur visit as ‘too little, too late’

The Opposition called the Prime Minister’s visit “too little, too late.” Rahul Gandhi dismissed it as “no big deal,” while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the three-hour stop as a “farce, not a force for peace.” They argued that without a roadmap for reconciliation, rehabilitation, and justice, the visit failed to reassure displaced families or rebuild trust across divided communities.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: Manipur Congress slams Modi’s Manipur visit

The Manipur Congress criticised PM Modi’s visit to the state as “merely symbolic,” arguing that displaced families were expecting a concrete roadmap for justice, rehabilitation, and peace. Adding to the scepticism, CorCom, an umbrella body of insurgent Meitei outfits, announced a boycott of the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Churachandpur, reflecting deep distrust in the Centre’s approach.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: PM Modi to inaugurate Mizoram’s first rail link

Railway Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering breakthroughs behind the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, built in difficult Himalayan geology. Special tunnelling methods were used to overcome challenges of loose sand. The project includes 45 tunnels spanning 51 km and 45 bridges, one taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. Freight operations will begin immediately, and passenger services will follow from Sunday, marking a milestone in Mizoram’s connectivity.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: What do we know about the new Manipur trains?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that freight operations on the newly inaugurated Bairabi-Sairang line will begin immediately, with three passenger services starting Sunday. These include the Rajdhani Express connecting Sairang to Delhi, the Kolkata Tri-Weekly Express, and the Mizoram Express running daily to Guwahati. The ₹8,070-crore project is expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the steady supply of essentials. PM Modi is also set to lay foundation stones for key road projects in Aizawl and nearby areas.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: PM Modi reaches Mizoram’s Aizawl

The Prime Minister reached Aizawl earlier in the day to launch a series of infrastructure projects.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects worth Rs 9,000 crore

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl. Among them was the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over ₹8,070 crore, which connects Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: ‘I can feel your love and affection’, says PM Modi

Virtually addressing the people of Mizoram from Lengpui Airport, PM Modi expressed regret that bad weather prevented him from attending the Aizawl programme in person. “I am sorry that I am not able to join you physically, but I can feel your love and affection even from this medium,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: Sacrifice, service, compassion at centre of Mizo society’s values, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister praised Mizoram’s contribution to the freedom movement and nation building. “Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion, these values are at the centre of Mizo society. Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India’s development journey. This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi Manipur Visit Live: Aizawl finally on India’s map, says PM in Mizoram

Prime Minister Modi recalled that a few years ago, he had laid the foundation stone for the Aizawl railway line. “Today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation. Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, this Bairabi-Sairang railway line has become a reality. The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. From today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map. For the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be connected directly with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Manipur around 12:30 pm on Saturday in his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

According to officials, Modi will first visit Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district that witnessed some of the worst clashes before travelling to Imphal. He is expected to launch and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹8,500 crore, including major highway works, urban infrastructure, women’s hostels, and IT projects.

The visit is being closely watched as an attempt to restore peace and trust between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Security has been tightened across Imphal Valley and hill districts ahead of his arrival.

The Opposition, however, has criticised the visit as “too little, too late,” while insurgent group CorCom has announced a boycott of the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Churachandpur.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 250 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people, leaving the state under President’s Rule after the resignation of CM N. Biren Singh. Modi’s visit is being seen as a crucial step toward reconciliation and development.

Govt committed to welfare of people of Mizoram, says PM Modi Addressing the people of Mizoram virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is committed to the welfare of every citizen, every family, and every region. “It is through the empowerment of the people that a developed India will be built. In this journey, I am confident that the people of Mizoram will play a very important role,” he added.

