Live Update| PM Modi to Arrive in Violence-Hit Manipur Today, Set to Launch ₹8,500 Cr Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Manipur around 12:30 pm on Saturday in his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.
According to officials, Modi will first visit Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district that witnessed some of the worst clashes before travelling to Imphal. He is expected to launch and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹8,500 crore, including major highway works, urban infrastructure, women’s hostels, and IT projects.
The visit is being closely watched as an attempt to restore peace and trust between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Security has been tightened across Imphal Valley and hill districts ahead of his arrival.
The Opposition, however, has criticised the visit as “too little, too late,” while insurgent group CorCom has announced a boycott of the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Churachandpur.
Since May 2023, ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 250 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people, leaving the state under President’s Rule after the resignation of CM N. Biren Singh. Modi’s visit is being seen as a crucial step toward reconciliation and development.
