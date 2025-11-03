Local Bodies Protest Against Digboi-Pengeri Road Construction Company, Demand Blacklisting Contractor

Tinsukia: Alleging gross irregularities and sub-standard work, local organizations have once again raised strong objections against the company engaged in constructing the Digboi-Pengeri connecting road in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

As per sources, the organizations have been demanding that the firm owned by contractor Matlebuddin Ahmed be blacklisted immediately. However, despite continuous protests and agitation form local organizations and residents, the authorities have failed to take any kind of concrete action against the road construction company.

It may be mentioned that, due to the poor condition of the under-construction road, several accidents have occurred that have claimed the lives of people along with many people being permanently disabled.

The Margherita-Pengeri Regional Committee, Bordumsa-Pengeri Regional Students’ Union and Gorkha Students’ Union’s Pengeri Regional Committee have jointly demanded that the government and administration blacklist Matlebuddin Ahmed’s firm without further delay. They have further demanded to award the contract for the road construction to another competent company.

These local organizations have also expressed their anguish against the Tinsukia District Administration for their alleged inaction, stating that they would halt the entire road construction work as a mark of protest.