Lok Sabha adopts resolution condemning Emergency

Om Birla says June 25 will be known as ‘Black Chapter’ in Indian history

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the act and said that June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.

On the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Emergency imposed in 1975, Birla praised the strength and determination of all those who strongly opposed the Emergency, fought and protected India's democracy.

Birla said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose emergency in the country in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who strongly opposed the emergency, fought an unprecedented struggle and took the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India."

He added, "The day of June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India."

Even as Birla was making his speech on Emergency, the opposition parties continued sloganeering "Stop Dictatorship". Afterwards, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till June 27.

Lok Sabha Speaker further stressed the need to pass the resolution and asserted that the youngsters should be aware of the Emergency period. He said, "On this day in 1975, the then cabinet had post-facto ratified the Emergency, approving this dictatorial and unconstitutional decision. Therefore, to reiterate our commitment to our parliamentary system and this second independence achieved after countless sacrifices, it is necessary to pass this resolution today. We also believe that our young generation must know about this dark chapter of democracy."

Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the House through a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha Speaker targeted Indira Gandhi for imposing an Emergency on a country that always upheld the values of democracy. "India's democratic values were crushed and freedom of expression was throttled. During the emergency, the rights of the people were destroyed, and citizens lost their freedom. It was the time when the opposition leaders were put to jail... The government during that time imposed several restrictions on the media...," he said

Stepping up his attacks on the Congress party, Birla said, "Congress took such decisions that did the work of crushing the emotions of the Constitution. By bringing amendments to the MISA Act, the Congress party made sure that the courts could not provide justice to people arrested under MISA. To stop the media from writing the truth, the Parliamentary Proceedings (Protection of Publication) Act and other acts were brought."

Birla expressed confidence that the 18th Lok Sabha will uphold its commitment to preserve and protect the Constitution created by BR Ambedkar. He said, "The 18th Lok Sabha will remain committed to the rule of law and decentralization of powers in the country."

Asserting that the Emergency had destroyed the lives of people, Birla said, "We observe two minutes of silence in the memory of such dutiful and patriotic citizens of India who lost their lives at the hands of the dictatorial government of Congress during that dark period of Emergency."

The NDA leaders held a protest in the Parliament premises on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the emergency, demanding an apology from the Congress.

The BJP held a nationwide programme to mark the 21-month state of emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, by Indira Gandhi. June 25 marks the day when Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country for 21 months, from 1975 to 1977. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP with copy of Constitution in his hand (sentinelassam.com)